In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Jawa vs 350 Comparison