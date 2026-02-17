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Jawa Jawa vs Jawa 350

In 2026 Jawa Jawa or Jawa 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Jawa engine makes power and torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm. On the other hand, 350 engine makes power & torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Jawa offers the 350 in 4 colours. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Jawa vs 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jawa 350
BrandJawaJawa
Price₹ 1.76 Lakhs₹ 1.83 Lakhs
Mileage30.0 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity293 cc334 cc
Power27.33 PS PS22.57 PS PS

Filters
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
350
Jawa 350
STD-Spoke Wheel
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa Jawa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L13.2 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1449 mm
Kerb Weight
172 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
27.33 PS22.5 PS
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
27.02 Nm28.2 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Double Cradle-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulicTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled Emulsion With 5-step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,01,4102,09,853
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,2151,83,407
RTO
14,17714,672
Insurance
10,01811,774
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3294,510

350 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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