HomeCompare Bikes42 Bobber vs Yezdi Adventure

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc334 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7632,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5002,09,900
RTO
17,00016,792
Insurance
12,26310,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1965,099
