|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|Stroke
|65 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|32.74 Nm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|334 cc
|334 cc
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|81 mm
|81 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,41,763
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,12,500
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹17,000
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹12,263
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,196
|₹5,099