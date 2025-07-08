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HomeCompare Bikes42 Bobber vs Adventure [2024]

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 bobber Adventure [2024]
BrandJawaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage30.56 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc334 cc
Power29.92 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L-
Wheelbase
1485 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s-
Max Speed
129 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
29.92 PS29.6 PS
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
334 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
81 mm-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preloadMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
LCDYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,5212,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,1331,98,111
RTO
15,45015,848
Insurance
11,93812,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7394,857

42 Bobber Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs 42
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Interceptor 650

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