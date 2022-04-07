Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Stroke
|65 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|32.74 Nm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|334 cc
|155 cc
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|81 mm
|58.0 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹2,41,763
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,12,500
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹17,000
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹12,263
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,196
|₹4,297