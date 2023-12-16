Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet, Multiple Disc
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc155 cc
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7631,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5001,67,200
RTO
17,00013,376
Insurance
12,26311,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1964,128

