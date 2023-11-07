Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
334 cc155 cc
Gear Box
6 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7631,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5001,42,800
RTO
17,00011,794
Insurance
12,26313,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1963,603

