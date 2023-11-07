In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
