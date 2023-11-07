Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes42 Bobber vs VXL 150

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
Stroke
65 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
334 cc149.5 cc
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7631,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5001,44,413
RTO
17,00011,553
Insurance
12,2637,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1963,516

