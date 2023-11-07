In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less