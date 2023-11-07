In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm PS & 19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The Ronin mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.