In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read MoreRead Less