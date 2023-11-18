In 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
