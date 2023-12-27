Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Simple Energy One

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32.74 Nm72 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
81 mm-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7631,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5001,45,000
RTO
17,0000
Insurance
12,2638,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1963,306

Popular Comparison with other bikes

One vs V1

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
