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HomeCompare Bikes42 Bobber vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 bobber Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage30.56 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc411 cc
Power29.92 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa 42 Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s-
Max Speed
129 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
29.92 PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plates
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preloadMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Display
LCD-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,5212,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,1332,06,394
RTO
15,45017,012
Insurance
11,93820,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7395,235

42 Bobber Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs 42
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Interceptor 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new
25 May 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
25 Nov 2024
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
5 Sept 2024
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