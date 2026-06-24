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Jawa 42 Bobber vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 bobber Himalayan
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage30.56 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc411 cc
Power29.92 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa 42 Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left Side View
Right Side View
Handle Bar View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L15+/- 0.5 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s-
Max Speed
129 kmph-
Max Power
29.92 PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preloadMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
LCD-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,5212,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,1332,15,900
RTO
15,45017,772
Insurance
11,93820,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7395,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

42 Bobber Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs 42
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Interceptor 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new
25 May 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
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25 Nov 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
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The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
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The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
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