Jawa 42 Bobber vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32.74 Nm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
334 cc-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
81 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7631,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5001,50,000
RTO
17,0000
Insurance
12,2630
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1963,224

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     