In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less