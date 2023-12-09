Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Maruthisan Dream+

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32.74 Nm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
334 cc-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
81 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7631,69,655
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5001,62,782
RTO
17,0002,122
Insurance
12,2634,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1963,646

