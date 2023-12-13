In 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less