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HomeCompare Bikes42 Bobber vs RC 200

Jawa 42 Bobber vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 bobber Rc 200
BrandJawaKTM
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage30.56 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc199.5 cc
Power29.92 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L13.7 l
Wheelbase
1485 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm824 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s-
Max Speed
129 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
29.92 PS25.8 PS
Stroke
65 mm49 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preloadWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmWP APEX 43
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LCDYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,5212,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,1332,14,721
RTO
15,45017,177
Insurance
11,93812,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7395,248

42 Bobber Comparison with other bikes

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RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new
25 May 2024
2025 KTM RC 200 recently got a new colour scheme.
2025 KTM RC 200 launched at 2.54 lakh, gets new TFT screen
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