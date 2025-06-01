In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs RC 200 Comparison