In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25 PS @ 10000 rpm & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 1 colour. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 31.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less