In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42 bobber
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.56 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|29.92 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS