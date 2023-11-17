In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl.
