Jawa 42 Bobber vs KTM 250 Adventure

In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure
STD
₹2.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplatePASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
Stroke
65 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm24 Nm @7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc248.76 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7632,59,306
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5002,30,000
RTO
17,00018,400
Insurance
12,26310,906
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1965,573

