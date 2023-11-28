In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less