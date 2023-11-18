Saved Articles

Jawa 42 Bobber vs KTM 200 Duke

Jawa 42 Bobber vs KTM 200 Duke

42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multi-Disc
Stroke
65 mm49 mm
Max Torque
32.74 Nm19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc200 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,41,7632,25,035
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,5001,93,421
RTO
17,00019,342
Insurance
12,26312,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1964,836

