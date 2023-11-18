In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
