In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less