In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.
