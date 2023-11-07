In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm. On the other hand, Mihos engine makes power & torque 1500 w & 250 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Mihos in 1 colour. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. Mihos has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less