In 2023 Jawa 42 Bobber or Joy e-bike Hurricane choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Hurricane Price starts at 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, Hurricane engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively.
Joy e-bike offers the Hurricane in 1 colour.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
Hurricane has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
