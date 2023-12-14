In 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less