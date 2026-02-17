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Jawa 42 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
42 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 Adventure [2024]
BrandJawaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc334 cc
Power27.32 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L-
Wheelbase
1369 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS29.6 PS
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
26.84 Nm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
294.72 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
76 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4311,98,111
RTO
12,75415,848
Insurance
11,37112,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9454,857
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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