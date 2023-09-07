Saved Articles

HT Auto
42 vs Roadster

Jawa 42 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2024 Jawa 42 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Smoke Grey
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PS29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27.05 Nm29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:111:01
Displacement
293 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8552,24,363
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4151,98,142
RTO
13,55315,851
Insurance
9,88710,370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1454,822

