|Max Power
|26.51 PS
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|65 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|27.05 Nm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|293 cc
|155 cc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|76 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,92,855
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,69,415
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹13,553
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹9,887
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,145
|₹3,570
Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobber...Read More