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HomeCompare Bikes42 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Jawa 42 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
42 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandJawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc155 cc
Power27.32 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L10 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm58.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5561,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4311,69,550
RTO
12,75415,024
Insurance
11,37113,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9454,254
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
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