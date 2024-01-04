In 2024 Jawa 42 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa 42 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less