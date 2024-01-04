Saved Articles

Jawa 42 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Jawa 42 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PS12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
27.05 Nm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8551,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4151,21,700
RTO
13,5539,712
Insurance
9,8877,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1452,977

