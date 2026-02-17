In 2026 Jawa 42 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
42 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|27.32 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS