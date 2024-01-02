In 2024 Jawa 42 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa 42 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less