In 2024 Jawa 42 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price).
42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
