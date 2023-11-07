Saved Articles

Jawa 42 vs TVS Ronin

In 2024 Jawa 42 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PS-
Stroke
65 mm66 mm
Max Torque
27.05 Nm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:110:14:1
Displacement
293 cc225.9 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8551,65,280
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4151,49,000
RTO
13,55312,020
Insurance
9,8874,260
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1453,552

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
7 Nov 2023
    7 Nov 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
21 Dec 2023
    21 Dec 2023
    TVS scooter sales registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October of 2022 to 165,135 units last month.
    TVS Motor achieves highest-ever monthly sales with 21% growth in October
1 Nov 2023
    1 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of ₹2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
    24 Aug 2023
