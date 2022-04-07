HT Auto
Jawa 42 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PSSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Stroke
65 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
27.05 NmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:110.0:1
Displacement
293 cc197.75 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8551,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4151,29,315
RTO
13,55310,345
Insurance
9,8879,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1453,199
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobber...

Read More

Jawa 42 Bobber first ride review: Most affordable bobber that you can buy

