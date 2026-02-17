In 2026 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
42 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Jawa
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|27.32 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS