In 2024 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.
