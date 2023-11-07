In 2024 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less