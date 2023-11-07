In 2024 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm & 13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
