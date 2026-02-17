In 2026 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
42 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Jawa
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|27.32 PS PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS