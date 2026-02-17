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HomeCompare Bikes42 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Jawa 42 vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
42 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandJawaTVS
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc312 cc
Power27.32 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L11 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg174 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PSUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
26.84 NmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
76 mm80 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4312,49,990
RTO
12,75419,999
Insurance
11,37111,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9456,044
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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42 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
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2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
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New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
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The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
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