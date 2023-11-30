Saved Articles

Jawa 42 vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PS35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
27.05 Nm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc312.12 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8552,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4152,42,990
RTO
13,55319,439
Insurance
9,88712,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1455,915

