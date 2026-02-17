In 2026 Jawa 42 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
42 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|Jawa
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|27.32 PS PS
|35.6 PS PS