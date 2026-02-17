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Jawa 42 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
42 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 V-strom sx
BrandJawaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc249 cc
Power27.32 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L12 l
Wheelbase
1369 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg167 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
65 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm76.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mm-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4311,98,018
RTO
12,75418,641
Insurance
11,37114,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9454,975
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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