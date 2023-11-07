In 2024 Jawa 42 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa 42 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
