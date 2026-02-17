In 2026 Jawa 42 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
42 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|27.32 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS