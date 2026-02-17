In 2026 Jawa 42 or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
42 vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|42
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|Jawa
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|80-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.24 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|294.72 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours