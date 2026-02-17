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Jawa 42 vs Numeros Diplos pro

In 2026 Jawa 42 or Numeros Diplos pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
42 vs Diplos pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 Diplos pro
BrandJawaNumeros
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity294.72 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3.5-4 Hrs.

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Diplos pro
Numeros Diplos pro
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Handle View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L-
Wheelbase
1369 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inch
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
26.84 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
294.72 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
76 mm-
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mm-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5561,26,414
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4311,06,899
RTO
12,7540
Insurance
11,37119,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9452,717
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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