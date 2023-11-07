Saved Articles

Jawa 42 vs Matter Aera

In 2024 Jawa 42 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
27.05 Nm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
76 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8551,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4151,73,999
RTO
13,5530
Insurance
9,8879,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1453,941

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    The first 40,000 customers for the Matter Aera will get the electric motorcycle at a special price
    Committed to delivering 40,000 Matter Aera e-motorcycles within 2024: CEO Mohal Lalbhai
    4 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
