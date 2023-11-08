In 2024 Jawa 42 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa 42 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price).
42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm.
On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl.
