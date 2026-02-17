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HomeCompare Bikes42 vs 250 Adventure [2020-2025]

Jawa 42 vs KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025]

In 2026 Jawa 42 or KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 30 PS PS & 24 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Adventure [2020-2025] in 2 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 250 Adventure [2020-2025] mileage is around 38.12 kmpl.
42 vs 250 Adventure [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 250 adventure [2020-2025]
BrandJawaKTM
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 2.49 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38.12 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc248 cc
Power27.32 PS PS30 PS PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
250 Adventure [2020-2025]
KTM 250 Adventure [2020-2025]
STD
₹2.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Suspension View
Engine View
Headlight View
Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L14.5 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg177 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm855 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm24 Nm @7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc248.76 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
76 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadWP Apex Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmWP Apex 43 mm Upside down Suspension
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,80,596
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4312,49,134
RTO
12,75420,462
Insurance
11,37111,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9456,031
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
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