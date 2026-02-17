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Jawa 42 vs KTM 250 Duke

In 2026 Jawa 42 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl.
42 vs 250 Duke Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 250 duke
BrandJawaKTM
Price₹ 1.59 Lakhs₹ 2.17 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl30.08 kmpl
Engine Capacity294.72 cc250 cc
Power27.32 PS PS31 PS PS

Filters
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa 42 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Left View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L15 L
Wheelbase
1369 mm1354 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg162.8 kg
Saddle Height
788 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.32 PS31 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
26.84 Nm25 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
294.72 cc250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, FI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Gear
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm72 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable PreloadWP APEX Monoshock, 10-step preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmWP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameter
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,5562,45,648
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,4312,17,400
RTO
12,75417,922
Insurance
11,37110,326
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9455,279
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

250 Duke Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
KTM 250 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
250 Duke vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
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2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
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Jyoti Nooran seated, posing on her new bike, the Jawa 42 FJ 350.
Watch: Renowned singer Jyoti Nooran takes delivery of her new Jawa 42 FJ 350
28 Jun 2025
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
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The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
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