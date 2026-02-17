In 2026 Jawa 42 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 engine makes power and torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.08 kmpl.
42 vs 250 Duke Comparison