In 2024 Jawa 42 or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa 42 or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
42 engine makes power and torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm.
On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours.
KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours.
The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.
The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less