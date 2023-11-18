Saved Articles

Jawa 42 vs KTM 125 Duke

In 2024 Jawa 42 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.51 PS14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
27.05 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1-
Displacement
293 cc124.7 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,8551,92,224
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,4151,70,515
RTO
13,55313,641
Insurance
9,8878,068
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1454,131

